Mahindra Thar NFT's highest bid at Rs 11 lakh, price close to real car.

Automotive manufacturer Mahindra and Mahindra said it has raised Rs 26 lakh by auctioning four Mahindra Thar NFTs.

The company had recently rolled out four Mahindra NFTs for auction. The aggregate reserve price of the NFTs was Rs 6 lakhs. The auction closed on Thursday.

Anand Mahindra announced in a tweet on Friday that out of the four NFTs, an NFT titled “Standing Tall” got the highest bid order at Rs 11 lakh. It is interesting to note that the price of the NFT is close to the entry model of the Mahindra Thar SUV range.



An overwhelming response to the auction which means it’s almost as expensive as buying the real #Thar! But that makes sense, since the NFT is truly one of a kind… https://t.co/ZfNDf82GRl pic.twitter.com/P0FOfuF64w — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 1, 2022

The other three NFTs were namely, Born of the Earth NFT, Taking Flight NFT and Explore the Impossible NFT.

The top bid for the Born of the Earth NFT was at Rs 5.25 lakh, while the Taking Flight NFT received a price of Rs 5 lakh. The Explore the Impossible NFT received the highest offer of Rs 4.75 lakh. According to a press release from the company, proceeds from the auction will be donated to Nanhi Kali, an organisation that promotes school education for poor girls.

