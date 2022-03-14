MakeMyTrip hops on crypto bandwagon and launches NFT series

MakeMyTrip has launched a limited-edition non-fungible tokens (NFTs) series on Monday. The proceeds from the sale of the NFTs would be used to support projects that aim at promoting sustainable tourism in India.

The NFTs celebrate the beauty and diversity of India’s myriad landscapes and the artwork aims to pay tribute to some of the popular as well as unexplored sites in India.

The first batch of the NFTs explores the landscapes of Goa, Ladakh, Orissa, Himachal, Kashmir, Kerala, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, and Andamans.

The artwork has been designed using AI Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs). The NFT series is minted on the Polygon Blockchain.

The NFTs can be accessed through MakeMyTrip’s website or app and bought on ngageN, an NFT marketplace. The floor price of the NFT is Rs 14,999 and there are 25 tokens per artwork.

Sunil Suresh, Group Chief Marketing Officer, MakeMyTrip said, "We are offering travel enthusiasts a never-before chance to be owners of this beauty in the digital domain,”

MakeMyTrip Limited is an Indian travel company, which also owns and operates MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and redBus. They provide services like air ticketing, accommodations bookings, rail ticketing, bus ticketing, car hire, etc. The company has been trying to find ways to promote sustainable tourism.

