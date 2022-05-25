MonkeyPoxInu scam: Developers run away with money after token surges

Developers of the MonkeyPoxInu cryptocurrency have allegedly run off with investors' money in another rug pull crypto scam.

Recently, in the light of the Monkey Pox epidemic, someone created a cryptocurrency token called MonkeyPoxInu (MPOX) and listed it on the decentralised exchange (DEX) PancakeSwap.

The cryptocurrency started gaining traction and reached a significant market cap in the past few days.

And seeing the opportunity, the developers of the coin allegedly ran off with the investors' funds.

The token has now lost more than 99 per cent of its initial value, according to a tweet from CryptoWhale.



BREAKING: 'MonkeyPoxInu' Coin has tanked -99% after devs get away with over $400+ million in exit scam.#MonkeyPox #Crypto #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/IYseq50DYG — CryptoWhale (@CryptoWhale) May 23, 2022 Several investors also took to Twitter to complain about being defrauded. A Twitter user allegedly claimed to have lost $107,000 in the scam. I just lost $107,000 on this. my wife and I'd entire life savings gone. I'm currently sobbing waiting for her to come home😭😭😭. I quit everything for MonkeyPoxInu. My hobbies friends old job all gone, now so is my money. I have no idea what to do and Im unsure what to tell her — Barry Bonds Fan Club (@barrybclub) May 24, 2022

It is worth noting that the cryptocurrency coin MonkeyPoxInu is so new that it is not even included in the lists of popular cryptocurrency statistics sites like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

On this recent rug pull scam, Sharat Chandra, crypto expert and vice president, Research and Strategy, EarthID, web3 platform, told Business Today, “This is a clarion call for responsible regulation is the need of the hour to ensure investor protection and drive efficiency in the current financial system.”

