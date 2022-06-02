 NFT celebrating Ilaiyaraaja’s career launched on his birthday

It is music maestro Ilaiyaraaja's 79th birthday today and a NFT collection is celebrating this occasion.

Twitter user Gowtham R announced that he would be launching the NFT collection of the musician on the NFT marketplace WishWorld.com. Gowthaman also announced that the collection would have 1008 unique NFTs.

R. Gnanathesikan, better known as Ilaiyaraaja, was born on June 2, 1943. He is an Indian film composer, conductor-arranger, singer, and lyricist who works in the Tamil cinema industry.

Ilaiyaraaja is widely considered as one of the best Indian music composers, and he is often credited with infusing Western musical concepts into the mainstream of South Indian film music.

The widely acclaimed musician has written over 7,000 songs, provided film scores for over 1,400 films, and performed in over 20,000 concerts. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London, among others, has dubbed Ilaiyaraaja "Isaignani" (musical genius) and frequently refers to him as "Maestro."

Five National Film Awards have been presented to Ilaiyaraaja, three for Best Music Direction and two for Best Background Score. In 2012, he got the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, India's highest honour for performing artists, for his innovative and experimental contributions to the realm of music. In 2010, he received the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour, and in 2018, he received the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award.