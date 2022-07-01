NFTs arrive on Facebook; creators can cross-post on Instagram

Following the debut of NFT support on Instagram in May, Meta has now announced support for NFTs on Facebook as well with a select set of producers.

Meta has apparently begun a restricted deployment that permits a small number of American producers to share NFTs on Facebook. Similar to Instagram, these select few American creators will be able to upload NFTs to their profiles under a new tab, and the work will be labelled "digital collectibles."

This news comes less than a week after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the company would soon test NFT technology on Facebook.

At the time, Zuckerberg indicated that the test would permit creators to cross-post on Facebook and Instagram. The official announcement stated that the cross-posting capability across both platforms has not yet been implemented, but will be in the near future.

The product manager for Meta, Navdeep Singh, provided screenshots of the digital collectibles support on Twitter.

We're launching NFTs on Facebook! Excited to share what I've been working on with the world. pic.twitter.com/TaV66zRanV — Navdeep Singh (@navdeep_ua) June 29, 2022

Instagram initially allowed NFTs released on Polygon and Ethereum, followed by Solana and Flow. Meta did not mention whether or not Facebook supports the same blockchains, but this is definitely the case.

According to Zuckerberg, Meta will develop 3D or augmented reality(AR) NFTs that can be included into Instagram Stories with Spark AR, the company's software AR platform. The number of producers who can participate in Meta's Instagram NFT test was expanded last week. Prior to the expansion, only a small fraction of American creators had access to support.

According to Meta, posting or sharing a NFT will be absolutely free. The company has also indicated that it will not permit users to convert digital collection posts into advertisements at this time.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, Meta has bought renewable energy to mitigate the environmental impact of digital collectibles. Meta acknowledges that NFTs pose significant sustainability issues.