Now Rario offers NFTs of Australian cricketers

Rario, a NFT marketplace solely based on cricket NFTs, and BlockTrust have signed an official licensing deal with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association to bring out digital collectible NFTs from Australian cricket. This would make play-to-earn virtual gaming accessible to over one billion cricket fans globally.

The platform announced in a release that using eco-friendly blockchain technology, the multi-year exclusive CA/ACA partnership will introduce NFTs to cricket fans, creating a new fan engagement tool that celebrates the rich history of Australian cricket.

Moreover, Rario along with joint-venture partner BlockTrust, will now help Australian cricket fans understand, collect, and engage with NFTs by creating an Australian cricket metaverse of collectibles and gaming.

Rario and BlockTrust have led a consortium of leading ecosystem partners in successfully procuring this project, including ConsenSys and Amazon Web Services.

Ankit Wadhwa, co-founder and CEO of RARIO said,“ This historic collaboration is a first in the cricketing world, where a national board (Cricket Australia) and player’s association (ACA) have come together to define the future of fandom with NFTs. With this partnership, we are excited to give cricket lovers the opportunity to own a part of the sport they love, collect memorable moments and player cards and indulge in cricket NFT based games in the Rario metaverse”

Todd Greenberg, CEO of Australian Cricketers Association said, “This is an exciting opportunity for Australian cricket, and this has been reflected in the cooperative spirit that the ACA and Cricket Australia have partnered with Rario.”

Mike Alexander, co-founder and CEO of BlockTrust said, “We are very excited to team up with Rario, Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association to establish Australia’s first Sports metaverse designed for the Australian cricket community.”