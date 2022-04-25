Now transfer Dogecoin without an active internet connection

The memecoin Doge can now be transferred without an active internet connection. And yes, Dogefather Elon Musk had a role in this development.
According to the Dogecoin Foundation's core development team, the cryptocurrency Dogecoin was successfully delivered 100 miles from its origin through radio transmission using the RadioDoge protocol, Libdogecoin and the Starlink satellite network.
RadioDoge is a protocol created by the Dogecoin Foundation that aims at providing access to Dogecoin via low-cost radio technology with the help of Starlink satellites and Libdogecoin is a library of C language based Dogecoin protocols that are used to build Dogecoin projects.
Michi Lumin, a developer at Dogecoin Foundation took to Twitter to announce this breakthrough.
According to the tweet, the developer delivered 4.2069 DOGE with the help of RadioDoge, Libdogecoin, and the Starlink mainnet.
Starlink is a SpaceX-operated satellite broadband constellation. And SpaceX is founded by none other than the Dogefather Elon Musk himself. Elon Musk has previously vocally supported the meme token often causing rallies in the price of the cryptocurrency.
It is interesting to note that Bitcoin was the first crypto token that could be sent across without an active internet connection. Previously, Bitcoin transactions have taken place without an active internet connection via mesh networking, amateur radio equipment, and portable antennas. Dogecoin was trading down 4.07% at $0.1288 as of 10.50 am IST on Monday as per CoinMarketCap data.
