Now you can pay in Bitcoin to fly around the world on Emirates Airlines

Emirates Airlines, the premier airline company of the United Arab Emirates, has announced that it would soon be accepting Bitcoin as a viable payment option, as reported by Arab News.

As per the media report, the airline intends to use innovative digital technologies like as blockchain, metaverse, and cryptocurrency as a part of its plan to connect with customers.

The airline’s COO noted the multiple applications and methodologies for NFTs and metaverse when speaking at the Arabian Travel Market, and stated that Emirates will try to employ blockchain technology in order to track flight information.

According to statistics, the UAE transacts roughly $25 billion every year on cryptocurrency. As per data from Chainalysis, from July 2020 to June 2021, UAE placed third in the Middle Eastern region in terms of volumes of crypto traded, following Lebanon ($26 billion) and Turkey ($132.4 billion).

After crashing and plummeting over the week, Bitcoin is trading 5.59 per cent up in the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is trading at $30,418, as per latest data from CoinMarketCap.

Also Read: Terra blockchain halted again as crypto TANKS 99.99%

Also Read: Cryptocurrency markets crash: Terra Luna down 99.99%, will it wipeout?