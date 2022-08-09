Polkadot gains 6%, Ethereum, Cardano up 4% as crypto markets stay in green

Cryptocurrency markets have maintained their green streak as major crypto tokens gained over the last 24 hours. The global crypto market cap is at $1.13 trillion as of 6:00 AM IST after witnessing an uptrend of 2.39 per cent, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is trading at $23,798. It gained 2.31 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Ethereum also maintained an uptrend. The cryptocurrency rose by 4.28 per cent.

USDT Tether and USDC stablecoins maintained their peg at $1. Tether showed 0.01 per cent negative change whereas USDC showed 0.01 per cent uptrend over the last 24 hours.

BNB token of the Binance ecosystem shrinked 0.75 per cent after booming over 7 per cent on Monday.

XRP, native to Ripple, gained 1.40 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Cardano blockchain’s ADA token surpassed BinanceUSD to become the seventh most valuable cryptocurrency. ADA gained 4.79 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Stablecoin BinanceUSD fell to the spot of the eighth most valuable cryptocurrency as per market cap. It showed 0.12 per cent downtrend and is trading at $1.

SOL token is up 3.15 per cent.

The DOT token of the Polkadot blockchain is trading at $9.24 after a rallying 6.29 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Memecoin Doge gained 1.37 per cent while Shiba Inu gained 2.10 per cent.

Stablecoin DAI is trading at $0.9996 and showed 0.01 per cent negative change in its value.

Polygon's MATIC’s gaining spree tapered off as the token rose a mere 1.02 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Avalanche blockchain’s AVAX showed an upside of 0.78 per cent.

Uniswap maitained its position as the fifteenth most valuable cryptocurrency as per market capitalization. It rose 2.02 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Overall, majority top crypto tokens gained over the last 24 hours.

