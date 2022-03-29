Polygon's Sandeep Nailwal announces NFT auction to support healthcare in India

Sandeep Nailwal, the founder of Ethereum scaling platform Polygon, announced on Monday the auction of an NFT series. Proceeds from the auction would go towards Crypto Relief, an organisation supporting philanthropic healthcare initiatives in India.

The NFT series, titled Guardian Animal NFTs, comprises five unique art pieces and is designed by India-based artists from the accounting firm EY and would be auctioned on OpenSea from April 01, 2022, to April 30, 2022.

The artwork is inspired by Indian mythological animals - Airavata, Vanara, Mayura, Simurgh, and Jatayu.

Crypto Relief was established by Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 in India. Since then, the India Crypto Relief Fund has financed several healthcare initiatives, including backing UNICEF with $15 million to provide India with 160 million syringes.

In a release, Sandeep Nailwal said, “These NFTs will serve a special purpose as the proceeds will be utilised for projects that aim to create a significant healthcare impact in Indian communities. The Crypto Relief prides itself for being transparent and responsible with the funds received through various efforts similar to this. The Fund selects novel ideas and innovative projects that provide real-world solutions to existing problems.”

In addition to designing the NFTs, EYBlockchain professionals supported the project in an advisory capacity to leverage blockchain-based solutions on blockchain.ey.com to mint the NFTs and use the EY OpsChain Public Finance Manager solution to track the distribution and use of the funds.

“EY Blockchain professionals are very honored to be able to contribute to this amazing program by the Crypto Relief Fund,” said Paul Brody, EY Global Blockchain Leader. “EY people are proud to donate their time, artistic skills, and expertise for this worthy cause.”