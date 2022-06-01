Prada hops on Web3 bandwagon, launches NFT collection

Italian luxury fashion brand Prada has hopped on the Web3 bandwagon with a new NFT collection and a dedicated Discord channel.

The new NFT collection has been named Timecapsule. The fashion behemoth also announced the debut of "Prada Crypted," the brand's new community server on Discord, which is accessible to everyone.

The Prada Timecapsule NFTs are issued on the Ethereum blockchain network.

Timecapsule NFTs, as per a press release by the company, will be a monthly online event lasting 24 hours on the first Thursday of each month, during which an exclusive item will be made available in very limited quantities on Prada's official website in select regions.

Every limited-edition Timecapsule item is assigned a unique serial number and comes in distinctive packaging. Owners of the Timecapsule items will be able to become the first owners of Prada NFTs beginning June 2. The NFTs will also be gifted in a second phase for individuals who purchased the Timecapsule items prior to the original launch in December 2019.

The company also said in a statement that, “A unique shirt designed in collaboration with artist Cassius Hirst, son of Damien Hirst, will be for sale in the latest Timecapsule drop – scheduled on June 2.”

Moreover, the Timecapsule shirt will also feature the iconic mask and brain scan designs of Cassius Hirst. The company announced that the limited-edition item is available in both black and white.

Furthermore, the Timecapsule NFT holders will receive access to future drops and access to exclusive perks and activities, the luxury brand clarified.