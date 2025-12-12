'Identifying flights where passengers were severely impacted': IndiGo issues fresh statement for refund

Crisis-hit IndiGo Airlines announced measures to compensate passengers severely impacted by flight disruptions on December 3-5, as it works to stabilize operations following nearly two weeks of turmoil.

The carrier stated it is identifying flights where passengers were stranded at airports on those dates. It will reach out to affected customers in January 2026. Compensation payouts, based on current estimates, could exceed Rs 500 crore due to the widespread disruptions.

On Thursday, IndiGo offered travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to impacted passengers, redeemable for any future journey within 12 months. This supplements Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 payouts for flights cancelled within 24 hours of departure.

Passengers hit by airline-initiated cancellations qualify for full refunds. IndiGo also waived rescheduling and self-cancellation charges until December 15, 2025, providing flexibility amid the chaos.

Already facing route reductions, IndiGo is also likely to undergo capacity cuts after it submits its plan to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, PTI reported. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday emphasised that the airline has not hired a single pilot in the past six months.

The airline operated over 2,000 flights on Friday, signaling recovery from unprecedented cancellations that stranded thousands across major airports. However, around 160 flights were still axed from Delhi and Bengaluru, its busiest hubs.

Delhi recorded 105 cancellations, 52 departures and 53 arrivals, while Bengaluru saw 54, airport authorities confirmed. The disruptions stemmed from operational challenges, leaving passengers frustrated at key gateways.