Tezos India to collaborate with Code8 to host bootcamp

Tezos India in collaboration with Code8, a tech-learning platform will organize a five-daylong bootcamp from April 20 to promote innovation in Crypto, Blockchain and Web3 arena.

Tezos is a decentralised open-source blockchain that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions and serves as a platform for smart contract implementation. The Tezos network's native coin, denoted by the sign XTZ, is the tez.

The organisation released in a statement that over 300 participants will be engaging in quiz and open domain or theme project-based competitions and top two winners will receive cash prizes of Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

Moreover, the best projects selected by the Tezos India team further stands a chance to win grants of up to $30,000 via Ecosystem Growth Grant (EGG), a community-supported springboard for early-stage ideas.

As a part of this long term collaboration between Code8 and Tezos India will be organising various events, hackathons, and bootcamps.

Poorvi Sachar, Head of Operations at Tezos India said, “Tezos India-Code8 collaboration will prove to be a beacon of hope for all the aspiring students who are yet unknown to the basics of Blockchain technology. Engaging in multilateral activities will kindle their interest in this field and will equip them with essential first-hand information. With the Code8 boot camp, Tezos India aims to stimulate community growth and pave the way for a better future for crypto enthusiast students and youngsters.”

Diwakar Arodiya, Co-founder of Code8 said, “Through in-depth theoretical approach and hands-on demonstration on the Tezos platform, understanding of blockchain technology will be made easier. Our association with Tezos India is set to go beyond this event and this can be the stepping stone for a larger collaboration and growth in the long run.”