US Elections: Bitcoin surges past $75,000; here’s what Trump's victory could mean for crypto world

Bitcoin prices soared more than 10 per cent on Wednesday as the largest crypto asset scaled the $75,000 mark for the first time, hitting all new highs amid the euphoria of Donald Trump's victory in the US election 2024. However, these are initial signals but the Republican Party's win is seen as a big positive for the crypto industry.

Crypto investors have been eagerly awaiting the presidential election for months, convinced that a victory for the former President Donald Trump would be good for Bitcoin and other digital assets. Earlier this year in the Bitcoin 2024 conference, Trump promoted himself as a crypto believer, raising hopes that a Republican victory shall support the digital currencies.



Since its inception in 2009, Bitcoin has navigated three election cycles, each followed by a rally to new heights, with prices never returning to pre-election levels. While these gains have moderated over time, Bitcoin’s consistent upward trajectory underscores its resilience and enduring appeal as a long-term asset, said Sumit Gupta, co-founder, CoinDCX.



"A Trump victory could add fuel to this outlook, with potential regulatory appointments inclined towards crypto-friendly policies. Reduced regulatory ambiguity could encourage even greater institutional participation, likely elevating Bitcoin’s value and sparking broader altcoin interest," he said.



Before giving up its gains partially, Bitcoin tested $75,011.06-mark However, the oldest crypto asset was seen holding $74,700-levels, up 9.25 per cent in the last 24-hours, as per the data from Coinmarketcap. The total market capitalization of Bitcoin was close to the $1.48 trillion mark.



At this point, all eyes move towards the crypto regulations and innovations that the next president would bring to the table, said Edul Patel, CEO at Mudrex. "These innovations would further impact institutional adoption, global market stability and influence other countries to bring clearer regulations for crypto," he adds.



Bitcoin has reached a new all-time high, exceeding $75,000. This surge is fueled by significant inflows into exchange-traded funds and heightened speculation around the US presidential election results, said Balaji Srihari, Business Head at CoinSwitch. Not just Bitcoin, other popular tokens like Dogecoin, Solana, and Shiba Inu have also experienced significant volume spikes, he said.



"As the results come in today, we expect high market volatility. Early indications suggest a potential Trump victory, and as a vocal advocate for crypto, his win could signal a promising future for the industry. However, looking at the industry’s growing influence and adoption; regardless of who wins- crypto’s momentum is undeniable," he added.



Among other top crypto tokens, Dogecoin zoomed nearly 30 per cent, while Uniswap was up 23 per cent. Solana, Cardano and Shiba Inu were up 10-15 per cent each. Interestingly, the total market capitalization of all crypto assets zoomed nearly 11 per cent to $2.5 trillion mark, with crypto trading volumes surging 77 per cent to 138.48 billion in the last 24 hours.



One should note the memecoins including Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have been soaring with masculine gains as they have been linked to world's richest man Elon Musk, who has been an open supporter of Donald Trump, campaigning for the Republican Party candidate in 2024 US elections.



Crypto has been a key element of Trump’s campaign and his future outlook towards digital assets has been deemed as industry friendly and flexible, said Nischal Shetty, Co-founder at WazirX. "However, investors must remain cautious about the volatility of Bitcoin prices at this stage since change in sentiment around the election and after the declaration of the results might heavily affect prices,” he said.





The move in Bitcoin as a safe-haven asset was expected by market experts post US elections. Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet said that when the election risks begin to recede, and with funds potentially diverting into Bitcoin and debt markets in the short run.