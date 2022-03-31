Visa announces new initiative to help artists navigate Web3 features

Visa, an international financial service provider, has unveiled the 'Visa Creator Program,' a new initiative aimed at assisting creators in building their small businesses through non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Visa established the Visa Creator Program to educate creators on the underlying technology of NFTs and the potential value they may unlock in terms of digital ownership and commercialisation of creative works.

Under the new initiative, Visa would take in artists, musicians, fashion designers, and filmmakers under their wing to teach them the true potential of NFTs.

Selected creators will be enrolled in a cohort-based training program aimed at reinforcing and deepening their understanding of bitcoin and traditional payment systems and not just NFTs.

According to a statement, Visa announced that they are committed to digitally enabling small and micro businesses by offering access to capital, resources, and experience through community-based programmes such as the Visa Creator Program.

