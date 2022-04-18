What is the Coinbase insider trading scam Twitter is raving about?

Crypto exchange Coinbase has been accused of insider trading by Twitter users after the recent announcement of listing of tokens. Users of the microblogging site claim that certain people at the cryptocurrency exchange used this information to their own benefit by buying the tokens before the announcement became public.

Insider trading refers to the practice of using non-public, confidential, material information about an asset to book profits before the information becomes public knowledge.

Last week, Coinbase announced the listing of 50 tokens. These tokens were relatively unpopular. Moreover, the market cap of most of these tokens was below $1 billion and the liquidity of the tokens was also low.

Interestingly, just before the announcement became public, large sums of money were invested in some of these tokens. The funds invested multiplied by manifolds after the listing announcement became public. And this sent Twitter berserk.

Cryptocurrency influencer Jordan Fish, who goes by the name Cobie on Twitter, used on-chain data to accuse Coinbase of Insider trading.

Found an ETH address that bought hundreds of thousands of dollars of tokens exclusively featured in the Coinbase Asset Listing post about 24 hours before it was published, rofl pic.twitter.com/5QlVTjl0Jp — Cobie (@cobie) April 12, 2022

Another user highlighted big trades of other tokens that took place hours before the listing announcement.

Someone made a fresh wallet and front ran 7 figures into $UPI and $AVT before the @Coinbase announcement of listings.



Makes sense now.

Clear insider trading going on behind the Coinbase doors.$UPI Txns: https://t.co/qP9cyB9UAT



Actual Wallet: https://t.co/bi2AulZg7d — Crypto Max (@ScruFFuR) February 8, 2022

One user pointed out that the tokens listed were practically “shitcoins” and expressed his disappointment that an exchange like Coinbase would list them.

Yeah, the insider trading accusations against @coinbase's employees are disturbing.



But what disturbs me even more is the fact that within a short time, an exchange considered by many to be reputable has turned into a crap token listing fest. https://t.co/REFsVNDtkc — Mishaboar (@mishaboar) April 13, 2022

Business Today has reached out to Coinbase for an official statement but the exchange shared a tweet by Philip Martin, CSO of the exchange, as a response.

The CSO, in his tweet, responded to Cobie's query by saying that an investigation in the matter had been initiated and would take some time to come to a conclusion.