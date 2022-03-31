Yash-starrer KGF film series to enter metaverse with 'KGFverse'

Hombale Films, the producer of 'KGF: Chapter 2', announced on Wednesday that the movie would be entering the metaverse, ‘KGFVerse”.

Fans of the KGF movie series starring actor Yash would be able to explore the ‘KGFverse” with distinct avatars. The sale of the KGFVerse avatars would go live on April 7.

KGFverse would be a digital avatar-based metaverse and would be dedicated to the fans of the KGF film series. The broader aim of this project would be to let the fans of the series build a slew of games and virtual environments to facilitate the movement of KGF in the Web3 powered metaverse.

KGF fans would gain access to the KGFverse chapter by owning the token of the El-Dorado book. It is noteworthy to mention that the KGF film series is based on the aforementioned book. The token would grant memberships of the KGF club to the owners of the token. The club membership would grant the users access to various avatars, props, and land parcels of the movie in the form of NFTs.

Vijay Kiragandur, founder of Hombale Films said the following about this new initiative “Metaverse is the new frontier of the Internet and an innovative way to engage with audiences and movie fans. It is the future of virtual hangouts and a new way of consuming content, and therefore, we are exploring this space to enable our fans to interact with elements of both chapters of KGF in the metaverse."

Releasing nationwide on April 14, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner.

It is interesting to note that this is not the first time a movie has taken to the metaverse for promotion. Earlier this month, Radhe Shyam, starring actor Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, had its trailer launch in the metaverse.

