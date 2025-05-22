230000000% return in 15 years! This new-age asset is a wealth compounder

Everyone hunts for the assets, which can deliver Multibagger returns and compound their money, but the quest for wealth creation is not easy. Such riskier asset classes are more prone to volatility and Bitcoin is a prime example of this. The new age asset class, which drove the crypto industry on its back for the last 15 years, hit new highs on Thursday.

According to the data from Coinmarketcap, Bitcoin surged 5.4 per cent in the last 24 hours to hit its new all-time high at $111,861.22 on Thursday. The total market capitalization of Bitcoin topped the $2.2 trillion mark. Interestingly, Bitcoin has zoomed as much as 23,00,00,000 per cent from it's all time low at $0.04865 in July 2010.

This means that if an investor had invested Rs 100 in Bitcoin 15 years ago, he would have minted Rs 23 crore from his investment. Similarly, an investment of Rs 1,000 would have become Rs 230 crore, while an investment of Rs 1 lakh at those levels one-and-a-half decade ago would have put them in billionaire's club with a total wealth of Rs 23,000 crore.

Bitcoin's rally is due to several factors. One key driver is the US Senate’s vote on Monday to advance a bill that would establish a regulatory framework for stablecoins, a long-awaited framework. JPMorgan Chase CEO announced that the bank would allow clients to buy Bitcoin, which added to its acceptance of crypto within the finance industry, said Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO at Mudrex.

Interestingly, Bitcoin scaled its new peak on May 22, which is often celebrated as the 'Bitcoin Pizza Day' in the crypto community. On 22 May 2010, Florida-based programmer Laszlo Hanyecz paid 10,000 Bitcoins, for two large Papa John's pizzas. At the time, the coins were worth just $41. This is noted as the first recorded commercial transaction of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin hitting a new all-time high on the Bitcoin Pizza Day feels like a full-circle moment for the crypto community. This rally is not just about price—it's about the shift in who is driving it, said Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder at CoinDCX Institutional investors, ETFs, and corporate treasuries are leading the charge, signaling that Bitcoin has firmly established itself as a serious asset class, he said.

Over the last 15 years, Bitcoin has delivered an astonishing return, a figure that reflects not just speculative interest, but a deepening trust in virtual digital assets. From a technological curiosity to a globally held asset, Bitcoin’s rise has been powered by transparency, said Kushal Manupati, Regional Growth & Ops Lead of South Asia at Binance.

"The approval of spot ETFs and broader financial integration have further cemented its role in modern portfolios. As the world increasingly turns to Web3 solutions for financial inclusion, countries like India are uniquely positioned to play a transformative role," he said.

A single Bitcoin in India topped Rs 95,00,000 mark. Bitcoin has compounded the wealth with a CAGR of more than 165 per cent in the last 15 years. This superb and jaw-dropping run in the Bitcoin price makes it the best performing asset class during the period under review. This pace dwarfed all other assets, but one should note the crypto industry is not regulated globally.

This sustained rise is driven by its fixed supply, increasing institutional adoption, and its role as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty. It is a catalyst for the entire digital asset economy,, said Raj Karkara, COO at ZebPay. As Bitcoin continues to gain legitimacy and integration into mainstream finance, its long-term value proposition remains compelling, he said.

This may have been the final window to buy BTC under $1,00,000, said Himanshu Maradiya, Founder and Chairman, CIFDAQ. "Favorable regulation, including the GENIUS Act and a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve directive, is further fueling optimism. While projections eye $1,20,000 by Q2 and even $2,00,000 by year-end, traders should stay cautious and volatility often intensifies near record levels," he cautioned.

The rise in Bitcoin lifted the mood of the entire crypto market. Other top tokens like Ethereum, XRP, Solana, BNB, Dogecoin, Sui, Chainlink surged 5-12 per cent. The total market capitalization of the crypto assets surged to an all time high at $3.5 trillion level, up 4.5 per cent in a day. The total trading volume of the crypto tokens in the last 24 hours soared 54 per cent to $197.45 billion.

"Over the past 15 years, Bitcoin has come a long way, emerging as an alternative asset and currency. With increasing participation from governments, institutions, and banks, we could soon see Bitcoin reaching $2,50,000," said Patel from Mudrex.