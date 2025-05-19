'It’s not gold, crypto or stocks': What India’s richie rich are really buying, according to a wealth advisor

Forget 3BHKs and weekend villas — India’s ultra-wealthy are operating in a different stratosphere. According to Aishwaraya Shri Kapoor, a luxury real estate advisor, the country’s top 0.001% are quietly building ₹75–500 crore portfolios with a laser focus on land and branded real estate.

“This isn’t just buying property,” Kapoor writes in a viral LinkedIn post. “It’s capital choreography.”

So what exactly are India’s wealthiest families, unicorn founders, and legacy dynasties investing in?

Kapoor breaks it down: high-value land parcels (₹50–300 Cr), branded residences (₹25–280 Cr), pre-leased commercial floors, trophy penthouses, and heritage properties across Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Dubai, and London. These purchases aren’t driven by ROI in the conventional sense, but by capital protection, liquidity safety, rent-yield structures, and network-based resale potential.

“This is not about bedrooms. It’s about capital behavior,” she explains.

A case study she shares paints the picture: a South Delhi family sold its ₹220 crore bungalow and moved into a ₹75 crore branded residence in Gurgaon. The result? Same prestige, five times the space, ₹145 crore in liquidity, and access to world-class concierge services. “Welcome to smart-sizing,” Kapoor quips.

Why is land the most coveted asset? Exclusivity and supply. A ₹25–30 crore land parcel today holds the potential for ₹70–100 crore in future built-up value. “When capital inflow and infrastructure meet, we often see 3–4X spikes in a single cycle,” she notes — referencing Golf Course Road’s transformation since 2013.

At the highest level, Kapoor says portfolios worth ₹400–500 crore are quietly being built with three simple ingredients: one branded under-construction project, one SCO or leased commercial asset, and one strategic land play with future zoning upside.

“This isn’t luck,” she writes. “It’s legacy design.”

And unlike the listings you find online, these assets don’t surface through cold calls or public portals. “You only find them if you’re part of the right ecosystem — or have someone in it.”

In Kapoor’s words, this isn’t just real estate. “It’s India’s last dynasty asset class — unregulated, underrated, but always appreciated.”