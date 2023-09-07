scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Crypto
Token
'Blanket bans won't work,' IMF-FSB submit joint paper on crypto to G20 members 

Feedback

'Blanket bans won't work,' IMF-FSB submit joint paper on crypto to G20 members 

The joint paper by IMF and FSB highlights that a blanket ban on cryptocurrencies would not work and would further lead to leakages.  

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
IMF and FSB have submited a joint paper on crypto to G20 members IMF and FSB have submited a joint paper on crypto to G20 members
SUMMARY
  • The paper highlighted that the use of crypto assets as a means of cross border payments has created challenges for regulators. 
  • Calls for a comprehensive policy and regulatory response for crypto-assets, use of FATF anti money laundering standards used for virtual assets

Highlighting that widespread adoption of crypto assets could undermine the effectiveness of monetary policy, the joint synthesis paper by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Financial Stability Board (FSB) has however, said that a blanket ban may not be effective. 

 “Widespread adoption of crypto-assets could undermine the effectiveness of monetary policy, circumvent capital flow management measures, exacerbate fiscal risks, divert resources available for financing the real economy, and threaten global financial stability. These risks could reinforce each other, as financial instability can make maintaining price stability more difficult and vice versa; cause destabilising financial flows; and strain fiscal resources,” said the paper released on Thursday. The paper is the first ever attempt at a global framework for cryptocurrencies and will be submitted to G20 members ahead of the Leaders' Summit on September 9 and 10. There is expectation of growing consensus on a common regulatory framework at the meeting. The Indian G20 Presidency had requested both the IMF and the FSB to draft this joint paper for policy recommendations and standards to help authorities address the macroeconomic and financial stability risks posed by crypto-assets. 

Published on: Sep 07, 2023, 4:52 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement