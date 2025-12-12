India has streamlined its visa rules for Chinese professionals, officials said, a significant move to strengthen economic ties with Beijing and reduce delays that have hampered high-tech production valued in the billions due to shortages of skilled technicians.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi slowly warming relations with China amid a backdrop of U.S. tariffs, New Delhi scrapped a layer of administrative vetting and shortened business visa processing to under four weeks, the officials said.

Reuters’ Tariff Watch newsletter notes this shift as part of ongoing coverage of global trade and tariff developments. Reuters’ reporting marks the first disclosure of the policy change.

After a border clash between India and China in the Himalayan region in 2020, India had tightened scrutiny on most Chinese visits, expanding checks beyond the foreign and home ministries. That approach has now been relaxed, one insider familiar with the matter said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“We have removed the layer of administrative vetting and are processing business visas within four weeks,” one official stated.

Requests for comment from India’s external affairs, home, and commerce ministries, along with the prime minister's office and the country’s top policy think tank, were not answered.

Industry observers from the Observer Research Foundation estimate that the tougher checks resulted in approximately $15 billion in production losses for Indian electronics manufacturers over a four-year period, given their reliance on Chinese machinery for mobile device assembly.

Chinese electronics giants, including Xiaomi, reportedly faced difficulties securing visas, a problem Reuters had reported last year. The curbs also disrupted plans to expand manufacturing capabilities in India and affected the solar sector labour supply.

The visa easing follows Modi’s visit to China earlier this year, the first by an Indian leader in seven years, during which he met with President Xi Jinping and discussed ways to deepen cooperation. Direct flights between the two nations resumed afterwards, the first since 2020.

A high-level committee led by former Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, now a member of India’s top government think tank, recommended relaxing certain restrictions to encourage investment from China, culminating in the new visa policy. Industry groups welcomed the move; Pankaj Mohindroo, head of the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association, said the streamlined skilled-visa approvals for professionals from neighbouring regions reflected a collaborative approach and responsiveness to industry input.

The adjustments are being implemented as India pursues broader production growth across finished goods, components, and sub-assemblies, with officials noting the policy shift as a vital step in enhancing the overall business environment.

Sceptics and supporters alike will be watching how these changes influence foreign investment and cross-border collaboration, especially in technology and manufacturing sectors that have long depended on Chinese expertise and supply chains.

