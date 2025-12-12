Rupee extends decline, marks new record low on dollar strength

The Indian rupee hit a new lifetime low on Friday, pressured by the absence of progress in the proposed US trade deal and a firm US dollar.

The domestic currency weakened to 90.56 against the US dollar, breaching the previous record low of 90.4675 touched on Thursday (December 11). It was last quoted at 90.4650, down 0.1 per cent on the day.

Advertisement

Related Articles

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.43 and later slipped to 90.56, marking a decline of 24 paise from its earlier close.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, inched up 0.02 per cent to 98.37.

Forex traders said the rupee largely remained under pressure due to persistent dollar demand from importers.

On Thursday, the currency had dropped 38 paise to end at a then-record low of 90.32.

"The rupee has shown firm support around 89.70. A break below this level could pave the way toward 89.50 and 89.30. Until then, the currency is likely to trade within the 89.70–90.50 band, driven by liquidity conditions and global sentiment," said Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors.