Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin below $29,500; Ethereum holds $1,850; Altcoins trade mixed

Bitcoin and other top crypto tokens were trading mixed on Friday morning in Asia after a Nikkei report that the Bank of Japan was mulling a change to its yield curve control policy. However, the resilience continues a recent trend of brushing off macroeconomic events that previously weighed on cryptos.



Bitcoin was back in red on Friday as the largest crypto token dropped as much as a per cent but remained below 29,500-mark. However, Its largest peer, Ethereum dropped on the similar lines, shed about a per cent but managed to hold $1,850-levels. Price action in the altcoins was mixed.



The crypto market has traded in a tight range in the last 24 hours. The fear and greed index, up by a point from yesterday, continues to remain in the neutral zone with a score of 52/100. Barring the few exceptions, the top cryptos by market capitalization seem to be trading in the red, said Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead at CoinSwitch Ventures.



All other top crypto tokens were trading mixed on Friday, with action being capped on both the sides in the early trade. Dogeocin led the losers, followed by Polkadot. Both the tokens dropped more than a per cent each. Among the gainers, Polygon and Tron were up a per cent each.



The global cryptocurrency market cap was trading quite lower, falling down to $1.18 trillion-mark as it gained about half-a-per cent in the last 24 hours. However, the total trading volumes dropped as much as 16 per cent to $25.72 billion.



Bitcoin remained above $29,000 and it continues to stay within a narrow range between $29,000 and $31,500 for over a month with over 3.4 million Bitcoin addresses buying the dip below $30,000, said CoinDCX Research Team. "However, select crypto investment products focused on significant Inflows," it said.





Tech View by Giottus Crypto Platform

Optimism (OP) is in descending trend with the asset trading aboveits50-day exponential moving average. OP is consolidating between the range of $1.4 and $1.6, where it faces immediate resistance. If the price successfully surpasses this, it could lead the asset towards next resistance at $1.8.





Its14-day RSI (at 54) indicates a neutral sentiment. These values suggest that the consolidation may continue in the near term if OP holds the $1.4 support level. On the down side, if OP fails to hold the $1.2 support level, it could encounter renewed selling pressure.



Major Levels:

Support: $1.4, $1.2

Resistance: $1.65, $1.8





(Views and recommendations given in this section are the analysts' own and do not represent those of Business Today. Please consult your financial adviser before taking any position in the asset/s mentioned.)