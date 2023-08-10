Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin holds $29,500; Ethereum regains $1,850; Shiba Inu rise 3% each

Bitcoin and other top crypto tokens were mixed on Thursday ahead of the key economic data from the US later in the day. The crypto market seems to have shrugged off news from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it intends to file an appeal of the ruling in its case against Ripple.



Bitcoin was back in the negative zone after a small recovery, which could not last long. The largest crypto token shed about half a per cent but managed to hold 29,500-mark. Its largest peer, Ethereum, was trading slightly lower but sustained above $1,850-levels. Price action in the major altcoins was mixed.



The price of Bitcoin has steadied near the $29500 level. This could be due to the market awaiting July's US inflation data. Altcoin Aptos saw a notable increase of around 12 per cent in the last 24 hours following the announcement of its partnership with Microsoft. Ethereum's trading price remains within the $1800-$1900 range, said Edul Patel,Co-Founder & CEO at Mudrex.



Top crypto tokens were trading mixed on Thursday. Shiba Inu surged about 3 per cent, while Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash and Cardano added more than a per cent each. BNB, Tron and XRP were among the biggest losers for the day, but the move was capped less than half a per cent.



The global cryptocurrency market cap was trading slightly lower, falling down to $1.18 trillion-mark as it shed less than-a-per cent in the last 24 hours. However, the total trading volumes dropped more than 5 per cent to $34.75 billion.



The total ETH locked on the Ethereum chain clocked a fresh all-time high of 27.03 million, representing a 40 per cent jump since Shapella. The total amount staked equated to 21 per cent of ETH’s circulating supply. With an increase in validators, the staking rewards have progressively reduced, said CoinDCX Research Team.



Image: Crypto-chart-price