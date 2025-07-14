Wealth Creator: Prices of this asset zoomed Rs 15,00,000 apiece in July! Did you miss it?

Wealth creation is difficult but imagine an asset soaring more than Rs 15,00,000 in just two weeks. Yes, that's right and this asset is Bitcoin. Riding the bull run, Bitcoin has topped new highs of $122,540, which turns out to Rs 1.05 crore in the Indian rupee terms. The token was valued at $105,700 at the beginning of this month, valued at Rs 90,50,000, resulting in a Rs 15 lakh rally.

Bitcoin's value hit the Rs 1 crore mark for the first time last week amid the rising institutional flows and crypto positive policies of the Trump administration is pushing crypto prices higher.

The latest surge follows last week's 10 per cent rise, with over $289 million in short liquidations amplifying momentum. Bitcoin ETFs saw $1.2 billion in inflows on Thursday and $1.03 billion Friday, pushing total US ETF net inflows beyond $50 billion to date, said Himanshu Maradiya, Founder & Chairman at CIFDAQ. Bitcoin’s case as a mainstream asset is rapidly solidifying, he said.

The rally was supported by $2.7 billion in spot ETF inflows last week, alongside continued accumulation by smaller investors acquiring over 19,000 BTC monthly, said Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO at Mudrex. "If BTC breaks the $120,000 resistance, it could target $125,000 next, with strong support seen at $114,500," he added, decoding the charts.

According to the data from Coinmarketcap, Bitcoin prices jumped nearly 4 per cent to hit all time highs on Monday, with its total market capitalization inching close to Rs 2.45 lakh crore. It saw nearly 131 per cent rise in the last 24 hours, with Bitcoin worth 103.45 billion being traded during the same period. Bitcoin has surged nearly 16 per cent in the dollar terms.

The surge has been driven by robust institutional participation, led by inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs, along with increasing on-chain activity and consistent buying by long-term investors., said Pankaj Balani, CEO & Co-Founder at Delta Exchange.

The rally is fueled by strong institutional flows and rising risk appetite, as traders anticipate even higher price targets in the weeks ahead, said Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO at Pi42. "With inflation data around the corner and momentum accelerating, Bitcoin’s breakout has once again positioned it as the market's bellwether asset," it said.

Bitcoin's dominance in the crypto market inched close to 64 per cent. The rise in Bitcoin has pushed the prices of other altcoins as well. Leading Altcoin including XRP, Ethereum, BNB, Solana and Dogecoin have gained 3-6 per cent each. Second rung altcoins including Pudgy Penguins, Algorand, JasmyCoin and Sui have soared in the range of 14-26 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The entire market capitalization of all the crypto assets was seen up 4 per cent in the last 24 hours to $3.83 trillion. The volumes have zoomed nearly 77 per cent during the same period, with crypto worth $202.34 billion exchanging hands, as of Coinmarketcap data.

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum assets are moving in tandem, fueling renewed optimism across the crypto landscape. The strength of Bitcoin and Ethereum together signals a broader market alignment and sets the stage for accelerated adoption and deeper integration of crypto into the global financial system, said Raj Karkara, COO at ZebPay.

This rally reflects the increasing role of digital assets in diversified investment portfolios, said Kushal Manupati, Regional Growth & Ops Lead of South Asia at Binance. "The focus now must shift toward sustaining this growth responsibly, with an emphasis on compliance, transparency, and building lasting value for the next generation of the digital economy," he said.