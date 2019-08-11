7 of top-10 firms add Rs 87,966 crore in m-cap; RIL, ITC top losers

Seven of the 10 most valued Indian firms together added Rs 87,965.88 crore in market valuation last week. HUL and HDFC Bank emerged as the best performers among the top-10 entities. HUL market valuation zoomed by Rs 22,145.92 crore to Rs 3,98,290.92 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 18,264.93 crore to Rs 6,23,892.08 crore for the week ended Friday.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), HDFC, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were the other firms which saw a rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap). However, RIL, ITC and SBI were the three companies which suffered losses.

HDFC's valuation advanced Rs 15,148.15 crore to Rs 3,81,619.34 crore and that of TCS rallied Rs 14,840.68 crore to Rs 8,42,635.51 crore.

The m-cap of Infosys climbed Rs 6,335.19 crore to reach Rs 3,39,372.78 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced Rs 6,237.72 crore to Rs 2,71,360.08 crore. The market cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose by Rs 4,993.29 crore to Rs 2,92,866.47 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of State Bank of India (SBI) dropped by Rs 15,261.1 crore to Rs 2,60,018.56 crore and that of Reliance Industries (RIL) slipped Rs 14,072.8 crore to Rs 7,36,602.08 crore.

The m-cap of ITC fell by Rs 12,606.9 crore to Rs 3,12,146.38 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS was placed at number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI.

During the last week, the Sensex gained 463.69 points or 1.24 per cent.

