Amazon India set to offer students, retired individuals, homemakers part-time delivery jobs

Amazon India has come up with an efficient delivery network system to keep up with the pace of orders during peak season. It is set to offer students, homemakers and retired professionals part-time jobs that will not only ensure faster deliveries but also create flexible jobs in the company.

The initiative is called Amazon Flex. With it, the company expects to create job opportunities for thousands of people. It will also allow people to earn extra during their free time. The delivery person would need to work for at least four hours a day and can earn Rs 120-140 an hour on the job. The delivery partner will be paid every Wednesday.

The company also ran a pilot for two weeks before launching it in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. Amazon has plans to include more cities later in the year.

India is now the seventh country where the company has initiated Amazon Flex. The other countries are North America, Germany, Spain, Japan, Singapore and the UK. As mentioned in a report in Livemint, the initiative grew delivery capacity and sped up the delivery process in these countries.

Vice President of Asia Customer Fulfilment at Amazon, Akhil Saxena said that as they continue to scale up their delivery capabilities, Amazon Flex will help them in their endeavour to serve more customers and speed up deliveries.

This move is not unlike Amazon India's earlier ways deployed to ensure efficient delivery systems. Amazon India had earlier introduced one-day, two-day and scheduled deliveries. While Prime offers assured next-day delivery, Prime Now offers two-hour delivery for groceries.

Amazon that entered India in 2013 offers 170 million products from 4,00,000 sellers. Since its entry to India, Amazon has invested nearly $5 billion in the country unit.

Also read: Amazon most trusted internet brand in India: Report

Also read: Amazon invests Rs 2,800 crore in Indian arm after shutting down operations in China