Amazon Prime Day sale: 91,000 sellers participated, 31,000 traders record their highest sales

Amazon India's Prime Day sales did not only make its customers happy but its sellers too. The sales that concluded on August 7 made over 200 sellers crorepatis. Amazon's Prime Day sale also turned out to be the biggest two-day promotional event for small and medium-sized sellers on the ecommerce platform, said Amit Agarwal, Amazon India head.

According to Agarwal, over 4,000 small sellers saw sales of Rs 10 lakh, while 209 sellers became crorepatis. However, the company has not divulged much on this. Around 91,000 small and medium sized sellers were part of the Prime Day sales. Out of the 91,000 sellers, 62,000 were from non-metro, Tier 2 and 3 cities. Around 31,000 sellers saw their highest sales during the two-day sale.

Over 1,000 sellers made their debut this year during this sale. "More than four out of five Prime members engaged with at least one benefit across Shopping, prime video, prime music, prime reading and gaming benefits this Prime Day," said Amazon.

He added that the seller sign-up rate has gone up 50 per cent since the lockdown began. Additionally, more than double the number of customers signed up for Prime membership during the sale period this year compared to last year. This comes as a welcome news at a time when the government is trying to boost local businesses.

Artisans and weavers saw growth of 6.7 times, women entrepreneurs from Saheli saw an uptick of 2.6 times, and startup brands from Amazon Launchpad saw a spike in growth of 2.1 times, he added. Large appliances, kitchenware, smartphones, personal computing were the top-selling categories in terms of value. When it comes to units, apparel and pantry sold the most.

Agarwal said that the company made a concerted effort to boost sales of small and medium businesses by offering cashback coupons. "Our job is to build infrastructure to reduce the cost for sellers and (hence) customers, and offer maximum flexibility... When we build warehouses or provide more tools to sellers like EMI, coupons, customer service, superior return experiences - all these are examples of measures that increase sales and help in reducing costs," Agarwal said.

Not only Amazon, rival Flipkart also had its Big Savings Days sale during this period.

Also read: Amazon posts biggest profit ever at height of pandemic in US

Also read: Airtel ties up with Amazon Web Services to provide cloud-based solutions to enterprises