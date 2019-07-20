Bandhan Bank net profit jumps 45% in June quarter

Bandhan Bank Friday reported a jump of over 45 per cent in its net profit to Rs 701 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, on healthy core income.

The Kolkata-based private sector lender had registered a net profit of Rs 482 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

Its total income rose 38.06 per cent to Rs 1,723 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 1,248 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank''s net interest income grew over 36 per cent to Rs 1,411 crore, while the income from non-interest sources jumped nearly 48 per cent to Rs 312 crore during the quarter.

Operating profit jumped 47.14 per cent to Rs 1,208 crore, against Rs 821 crore in the year-ago period.

The loan portfolio of the lender increased 39.36 per cent to Rs 45,420 crore as on June 30, 2019.

The asset quality witnessed deterioration with respect to gross non-performing assets (NPAs), which rose to 2.02 per cent of the gross advances by end of June 2019 as against 1.26 per cent a year ago.

However, the net NPAs or bad loans were trimmed to 0.56 per cent as against 0.64 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

"The year 2019-20 has started on a promising note with asset growth at 39.36 per cent along with stable asset quality. During the year, we expect the Gruh merger to get consummated which will bring diversification and will add to growth," said Bandhan Bank MD and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh.

The bank had received approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the proposed acquisition of HDFC''s affordable housing finance arm Gruh Finance in April this year and from the RBI in March.

Bandhan Bank had taken over Gruh in a share-swap deal in January.

Shares of the bank closed 0.22 per cent down at Rs 527.50 apiece on the BSE.

