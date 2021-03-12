Zomato covers delivery boy's earnings, offers legal support

Food delivery platform Zomato has issued a statement in the Bengaluru assault case, saying it's providing all possible support to both the suspect and the victim. "We are in constant touch with Hitesha (the complainant), covering her medical expenses, and helping her with the proceedings," Zomato said. The food delivery start-up said it's providing all possible support to alleged accused Kamaraj "to make sure both sides of the story come to light and due process is followed in the spirit of fairness."

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared the statement on Twitter.

I want to chime in about the incident that happened in Bengaluru a few days ago. @zomatopic.twitter.com/8mM9prpMsx â Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 12, 2021

Goyal said as per protocol, the company has temporarily suspended Kamaraj from active deliveries but is covering his earnings in the interim while there's an active police investigation. "We are also covering his legal expenses pertaining to the case," said Goyal.

The Zomato CEO said his record shows around 5,000 deliveries so far, with a star of 4.75 out of 5, which is one of the highest. "He has been working with us for 26 months now," he said, adding that these are facts, not opinions or inferences.

The Bengaluru woman, who's an Instagram influencer with over 55,000 followers, posted a video on the social media platform on March 10, alleging she was punched by the Zomato delivery boy leading to major nose injuries. The suspect, Kamaraj, has also broken his silence on the matter and chronicled his side of the story.

Meanwhile, many social media users are now supporting Kamaraj's side of the story, saying whosoever is on the wrong should be punished. "Hope you make the right decision about Kamaraj! He has got many lives to earn for!" said another user. Some users have also appreciated how Zomato is helping both parties in bringing out the truth. "Great thing Zomato is bringing light on both sides of the story," said a user.

