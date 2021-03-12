'Abused me, threw slippers, hit herself': Zomato delivery boy refutes Bengaluru woman's allegations

The Zomato delivery boy accused of assaulting a Bengaluru woman has refuted all her allegations, claiming it was the woman who first verbally abused him, and then threw a slipper at him.

The woman, Hitesha Chandranee, has alleged that the Zomato delivery boy, identified as Kamaraj, "barged" into her home and "attacked her".

Denying all her claims, the delivery boy broke his silence on the matter and chronicled his side of the story. "After I reached her apartment door, I handed her the food and I was expecting her to pay me (as she had opted for cash on delivery mode of payment)," Kamaraj was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

Also Read: Delivery boy who assaulted Instagram influencer in Bengaluru arrested; Zomato apologises

Kamaraj stated he even apologised to the woman since the delivery was delayed due to traffic and bad roads but she was very rude to him.

"She asked me, "Why are you late? I apologised and said there was some civic work going on and also there was traffic congestion. But she kept on insisting that the order has to be delivered within 45-50 minutes. I am working on this job for more than two years and this is the first time that I have had to go through this kind of an ordeal," Kamaraj told the publication.

He said that Chandranee refused to pay after taking the order and that she was also talking with Zomato chat support simultaneously. "Fearing that I will lose money, I pleaded that she pay for the order. At this point, she called me a "slave" and then started shouting, "What can you do?" he added.

"In the meantime, Zomato support told me that they have cancelled the order from their end based on her request and I asked her to return the food, but she did not cooperate," Kamaraj said.

Also Read: Zomato raises $250 million from 5 different investors

The Zomato delivery boy said he had thought of leaving the building, but the woman started using cuss words in Hindi, suddenly threw slippers at him and started hitting him.

When he used his hands to save himself, the woman accidentally hit herself with her finger ring on the nose, which then led to the bleeding.

While the incident occurred on Tuesday, March 9, the matter came to light on Wednesday, March 10, after Chandranee shared her experience in a video she posted on social media.

Replying to her tweet, Zomato said, "Hey Hitesha, thank you for speaking to us, we can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required. We can't emphasise how sorry we are, rest assured we'll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future."