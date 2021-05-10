CCI nod to acquisition of Ingram Micro by Imola Acquisition Corp

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved proposed acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding and sole control of Ingram Micro Inc by Imola Acquisition Corporation.

The acquisition pertains to 100 per cent shareholding and sole control of Ingram Micro together with its parent companies GCL Investment Management Inc and GCL Investment Holding Inc and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which are collectively referred to as Ingram Micro.

Imola is a newly incorporated entity of Platinum Equity Group, which specialises in the merger, acquisition and operation of companies that provide services and solutions to customers in a broad range of businesses, including information technology, telecommunications, logistics, metal services, manufacturing and distribution.

Ingram Micro is a US Headquartered IT company that specialises in technology distribution and logistics, cloud solutions, and e-commerce supply chain services.

