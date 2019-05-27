Colgate-Palmolive India Q4 net profit up 4.7% to Rs 197.59 cr; board declares dividend of Rs 8 per share

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd (CPIL) Monday reported a 4.67 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 197.59 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019, led by volume growth.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 188.77 crore in January-March quarter a year ago, CPIL said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 1,146.63 crore, up 5.67 per cent from Rs 1,085.06 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

Total expenses were at Rs 885.16 crore, up 7.36 per cent from Rs 824.45 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's domestic volume grew by 5 per cent, while overall volume grew 3 per cent, CPIL said in a statement.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel deposits Rs 644 crore bank guarantee in TDSAT for Tata Tele merger

For the financial year 2018-19, CPIL's net profit stood at Rs 775.57 crore, up 15.17 per cent from Rs 673.37 crore in 2017-18.

Revenue from operations for 2018-19 stood at Rs 4,432.44 crore, up 3.08 per cent from Rs 4,299.89 crore in 2017-18.

"With strong investments in our advertising and brand building activities, we have delivered a consistent domestic volume growth of 5 per cent despite high competitive intensity and moderation in consumer demand," CPIL Managing Director Issam Bachaalani said.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, CPIL informed the BSE that its board has declared a special third interim dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of Re 1 (face value) for the financial year 2018-19.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive India Monday closed at Rs 1,180 on the BSE, up 1.57 per cent from its previous close.

Also Read: IndiGo parent Interglobe Aviation posts 91% decline in net profit at Rs 156.10 crore in FY19; revenue up 23%

Also Read: BT Insight: All you need to know about quant funds