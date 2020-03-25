Coronavirus: Big Bazaar delivery services to remain open during 21-day lockdown

Big Bazaar has initiated doorstep delivery services in Mumbai amid the lockdown. Big Bazaar shared contact details of all the stores on its Twitter handle.

We have initiated Doorstep Delivery services in Mumbai. Get your daily needs delivered at your doorstep. â Call the nearest store and place your order â Delivery at your doorstep. â Pay at home. Pass this information to your friends & relatives in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/UekOZFUWyG - Big Bazaar (@BigBazaar) March 24, 2020

Mumbai, however, is not the only city where Big Bazaar will provide doorstep delivery services. These services will also be offered in Ranchi, Uttarakhand, Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Punjab, Haryana, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

According to the official lockdown notification, "Shops including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder" can remain open. The notification also states, "District authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimise the movement of individuals outside their homes."

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi announced a 21 day lockdown across the country effective from March 25 midnight to combat COVID-19 spread. Modi also said that social distancing is the only way out to deal with the disease. The Prime Minister also appealed to people to not panic as essential commodities and medicines would be available. PM Modi assured that central and state governments would work in close coordination to ensure the availability of essential commodities and medicines. In another tweet, the Prime Minister urged the citizens to not indulge in panic buying.

By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of COVID-19. No panic buying please. Please stay indoors. I repeat- Centre and State Governments will ensure all essentials are available. https://t.co/bX00az1h7l - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

My fellow citizens, THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC. Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this. Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India. Jai Hind! - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

