Coronavirus crisis: E-commerce sales volumes back to pre-lockdown levels

The sales volumes of the e-commerce industry have almost completely recovered since restrictions on delivery of non-essential products were eased in May. The overall industry has reached 90 per cent of its pre-lockdown order volumes, according to The Economic Times.

However, the total sales value remains low as consumers have restricted themselves from making costly purchases amid uncertainty owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, it added. In the early phase of the lockdown, the e-tailers including Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, among others were only permitted to sell essential items.

According to the report, the uptick in sales is due to an increase in demand for electronics such as phones and Wi-Fi routers. Unicommercre, an online multi-channel order fulfillment platform, stated that the sales of electronics grew 145 per cent since the time delivery started in May.

Fashion sales bounced back to around 70 per cent of the pre-coronavirus lockdown era. Kids apparel witnessed a jump of 100 per cent since early June compared to sales volumes prior to COVID-19 era, according to Kapil Makhija, CEO of Unicommerce. In the eyewear and beauty segment, sales volumes have recovered by 70 per cent and 60 per cent, respectively.

The report also said citing a Snapdeal representative that the recovery in order volumes was faster in smaller towns. It is likely due to limited availability of products in offline stores as the supply chain got disrupted.

Ankur Pahwa, the national leader for the E-commerce and Consumer Internet sector at EY, also stated that online volumes were recovering but the value of goods sold were lower prior to the pandemic level.

