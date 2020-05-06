Coronavirus outbreak: Maruti rolls out new hygiene, safety norms for showrooms

In a bid to offer safe and hygienic car buying experience to customers amid coronavirus pandemic, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has put in place a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SoP) for its dealerships across the country. The process involves the implementation of strict safety, sanitation and social distancing norms across all its showrooms for the safety of its customers and employees.

"After the implementation of these SoPs and based on approvals from State Governments, Maruti Suzuki dealerships have started to open and deliver the cars to waiting customers," the auto major said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Maruti Suzuki network comprises 3,086 showrooms across 1,964 towns and cities. All of them will abide to the new safety protocols.

"The opening of showrooms will depend on permission from local authorities," the New Delhi-headquartered company said.

Explaining the new way of life at Maruti Suzuki showrooms, the company's Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said, "Customers satisfaction and safety is our top priority. All our dealerships have put in place steps to ensure complete safety, hygiene and sanitisation of all touch points. I would like to assure our customers that your car buying experience with Maruti Suzuki is completely safe."

"At the same time, not just our dealerships, but also our manufacturing facilities and service workshops are completely sanitised. They are following all safety protocols, as prescribed by the government. The Maruti Suzuki family looks forward to deliver your favorite car in a completely safe and hygienic environment," Ayukawa added.

The company said that the new COVID-19 SoP designed by the team of experts at Maruti Suzuki encapsulates all the facets of customer interactions. Adequate measures have been taken to offer a safe, hygienic and a virus free environment to customers, it said.

"From the time a customer walks into the showroom, till the final delivery of the vehicle -- all processes have been scientifically studied," MSI said.

In wake of coronavirus-led lockdown, Maruti Suzuki now offers the convenience of door step delivery of cars. All staff visiting customers' homes will follow safety protocols - including wearing masks and carrying sanitisers. All cars will be fully disinfected before delivery. The showrooms will have hand-sanitisers at every touch point, it said.

For the safety of dealership employees, the company is monitoring health of all employees through a wellness app every day. This app works in conjunction with the government of India's Aarogya Setu app to track health status for all staff. Thermal scanning, availability of sanitisers, staggered lunch timings and compulsory wearing of face masks throughout the working hours and commutation will also be implemented, Maruti said.

Besides, the auto major has conducted a detailed training of its dealerships staff across the country towards maintaining a hygienic environment for customers, it said.

In the month of April, the country's largest carmaker reported zero sales in the domestic market, (including sales to OEM), due to compliance with the government orders to shut down all production facilities. On March 23, Maruti announced that it had stopped production of vehicles at its various plants, including Gurugram and Manesar and Haryana, as a precaution against the spread of life-threatening coronavirus.