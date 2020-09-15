Flipkart to create 70,000 jobs ahead of festive season, Big Billion Day Sale

With the festive season starting along with the annual Big Billion Day Sale just round the corner, e-commerce giant Flipkart is looking at ramping up its supply chain manpower . According to the company this year, it would be looking at generating over 70,000 direct and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs across Flipkart's supply chain, in roles such as delivery executives, pickers, packers and sorters. With on boarding of more than 50,000 kiranas for last-mile delivery, the company expects thousands of seasonal jobs to deliver millions of packages this festive season and also create jobs indirectly in ancillary industries including vendor locations, and freight partners, as the entire ecosystem scales up for the festive season.

The company is also undertaking training programs for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain through a mix of classroom and digital training, enhancing their understanding of supply chain management."By generating employment and enabling our sellers to scale their businesses during this time, we're doing our part to drive growth in the industry and the economy," said Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President, Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart.

Also increasing their focus on business customers, the company has enabled customers to get their GSTIN on their invoices, by which small offices/home offices and small & medium businesses can claim input tax credit on their business related purchases. Flipkart said that while it received an average query of 4,000 every month from brands, offices and institutions seeking such capabilities to support their businesses, the pandemic induced pressures made this a pressing issue to address from the company's end .

"Capabilities such as GST invoicing for office related purchases can further help these organisations save money and re-allot resources appropriately," said Flipkart in its statement. Earlier this month, the company launched Flipkart Wholesale, a digital B2B marketplace for the Indian businesses. Flipkart Wholesale is currently available for fashion retailers in the cities of Gurugram, Delhi and Bengaluru with plans to expand to others cities by the end of this year.

