Grofers co-founder Saurabh Kumar exits online grocery retailer

Saurabh Kumar, who co-founded Grofers with Albinder Dhindsa has decided to end his tryst with the online grocery startup. Kumar, or affectionately known as SK, shared the screenshot of the email titled 'Keep dreaming and keep moving forward' that he sent to his teammates.

He tweeted, "Sent this letter to my team @Grofers. It has been an amazing 8 years building Grofers with @albinder. Forever grateful."

"I haven't known a life outside Grofers for the last 8 years. Most of my learning and growing up has happened here. In my mistakes, I never felt alone. And every time we made a dent, we shared success the same. I am blessed to have had the opportunity to learn from and spend time with you. I am thankful for this," Kumar wrote in this email.





Sent this letter to my team @Grofers. It has been an amazing 8 years building grofers with @albinder. Forever grateful. pic.twitter.com/zM92mcnh2x â Saurabh Kumar (@skgrofers) June 18, 2021

Grofers founder Albinder Dhindsa shared the link to his blog post penned by him and tweeted, "I've known @skgrofers for 14 years and I've spent the last 8 years building @grofers with him. Today, SK is moving on to other challenges and I wish him the very best. It has been an honour and a delight."

I've known @skgrofers for 14 years and I've spent the last 8 years building @grofers with him. Today, SK is moving on to other challenges and I wish him the very best. It has been an honour and a delight.



A farewell: https://t.co/z2mUVNu4p5 â Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) June 18, 2021

"So, while SK will no longer be involved in day-to-day responsibilities at Grofers, he will continue to be a board member and a shareholder at the company," Dhindsa said in a blog post. Kumar currently owns a 3.5 per cent stake in the company.

Dhindsa further thanked Kumar for making Grofers "a dream come true" and "being an inspiration to so many of us, for being a friend and the person that you are."

Kumar's exit comes at a time when online food delivery application Zomato is looking at investing around $100 million in Grofers.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

