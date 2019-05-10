GSK Consumer Healthcare Q4 profit up 35% to Rs 285 crore

GlaxoSmithkline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare on Friday reported 34.93 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 285.81 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The company clocked a profit of Rs 211.81 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income in the latest quarter was up 11.48 per cent to Rs 1,408.95 crore as against Rs 1,263.75 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses in the March quarter 2019 were Rs 982.70 crore, up 4 per cent from Rs 944.86 crore in the year-ago period.

ALSO READ:L&T reports 21% jump in profit at Rs 8,905 cr in FY19, board approves dividend of Rs 18 per equity share

For 2018-19, the company registered a profit of Rs 982.80 crore, a rise of 40.37 per cent from Rs 700.10 crore logged in 2017-18.

Total income during 2018-19 stood at Rs 5,214.61 crore as against Rs 4,634.46 crore in the previous year.

In a separate filing, GSK Consumer Healthcare informed that its board has recommended a dividend at the rate of Rs 105 per equity share of Rs 10 each.

Shares of the company settled at Rs 7,035.85 per scrip on BSE, down 0.70 per cent from previous close.

ALSO READ:Canara Bank reports net profit of Rs 347.02 crore in FY19; provision coverage ratio improves