HUL's Fair & Lovely rebranded as Glow & Lovely; men's range renamed as Glow & Handsome

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), the country's largest fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, on Thursday announced that its flagship skincare brand Fair & Lovely will be rebranded as Glow & Lovely. The men's range under the brand will now be called 'Glow & Handsome'.

Last week, the company had announced to drop the word 'fair' from its famous flagship brand to make it more "inclusive and diverse".

"HUL today announced the next step in the evolution of its skin care portfolio to a more inclusive vision of Positive Beauty, and introduces Glow & Lovely, the new name for the Fair & Lovely brand," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Over the next few months, Glow & Lovely will be on the shelves, and future innovations will deliver on this new proposition, it added.

Fair & Lovely is the most ubiquitous brand in skincare segment in India with market share over 80 per cent. Over the years, Fair & Lovely has became a bestselling product, registering sales of about Rs 4,000 crore last year.

Though the company has not mentioned the reason behind the change in the brand name, the decision has been taken in the wake of protests across the world, especially in the United States, seeking authorities and companies to discourage racism or actions that can lead to racism.

The company made this move shortly after Johnson & Johnson also decided to stop selling dark-spot reducers Neutrogena Fine Fairness and Clear Fairness.

Meanwhile, shares of HUL ended Thursday's trade at Rs 2,152.20, down 0.85 per cent, against previous closing price of Rs 2,170.70 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

