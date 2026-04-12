Asha Bhosle the Legend: A look at her journey as a business woman

Few artists have managed to reinvent themselves with the same flair as Asha Bhosle. While her voice has defined generations of Indian cinema, her journey as a businesswoman reveals another dimension of the legendary singer — one rooted in passion, precision, and an entrepreneurial instinct that transcends music.

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Long celebrated for her versatility across genres, Bhosle took her love for food and culture beyond the recording studio, building a culinary brand that mirrors her artistic sensibilities. Her restaurant chain, Asha’s, has carved a niche in the competitive international dining space, offering traditional north-western Indian cuisine with a contemporary touch.

The brand has steadily expanded its footprint across the Middle East, with flagship outlets in Dubai’s Wafi City and multiple locations in Kuwait, including The Avenues Mall and Marina Mall. Its presence extends further to Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Bahrain, reflecting a carefully curated growth strategy in high-end retail and hospitality hubs. Plans for expansion into global destinations like Cairo and more locations in Dubai underline the brand’s ambitious trajectory.

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Unlike many celebrity-backed ventures, Bhosle’s involvement goes far beyond lending her name. Holding a 20% stake in the business, she has been deeply engaged in shaping its identity. While the day-to-day operations are managed by the Wafi Group, Bhosle has personally overseen key elements such as the kitchen and décor.

In a testament to her commitment, she reportedly trained chefs for nearly six months to ensure authenticity in taste and presentation — an approach that echoes the discipline she brought to her music career.

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Her business acumen also attracted international interest. Industry veteran Russell Scott, formerly associated with the iconic British chain Harry Ramsden's, secured UK rights to the Asha’s brand, aiming to scale it significantly. This led to the opening of a restaurant in Birmingham, marking the brand’s entry into the European market and reinforcing its global appeal.

Bhosle’s transition into hospitality is not merely a side venture but a carefully crafted extension of her artistic legacy. Just as she experimented with musical styles, she has infused her restaurants with a blend of tradition and innovation, appealing to both nostalgic patrons and modern diners.