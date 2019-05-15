IIFL Holdings consolidated profit jumps 23% to Rs 1,252.90 crore in FY19, revenue up 16%

IIFL Holdings on Wednesday reported 23 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT pre-minority) at Rs 1,252.90 crore for the financial year 2018-19, helped by a strong growth across finance and wealth business. The financial services company had posted consolidated PAT of Rs 1,017.8 crore during the financial year 2017-18.

"Consolidated income was up 16 per cent at Rs 4,305 crore as compared to Rs 3,696.70 crore in the last fiscal," IIFL Holdings said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

During January-March quarter, the Mumbai-headquartered firm reported 30 per cent jump in the consolidated profit at Rs 373 crore as against Rs 286.10 crore in the same quarter last year.

The consolidated income during March quarter rose 32 per cent to Rs 1,275.70 crore from Rs 964.60 crore in Q4FY18.

Loan assets under management in the NBFC (non-banking financial company) business grew 29 per cent to Rs 34,904 crore, helped by small-ticket home loans, Gold loans, SME loans and microfinance loans. Wealth assets rose 28 per cent y-o-y to Rs 1.69 lakh crore in March quarter.

Also Read: Slowdown Blues: Zee Media profit drops 73% to Rs 13.17 crore in FY19

Commenting on the financial results, Nirmal Jain, Chairman, IIFL Holdings said, "In FY19, we have strengthened our position in all our core businesses. This year, with reorganisationof the group, three businesses namely Finance, Wealth and Securities will get listed independently. Our finance business has grown strongly with improved margins despite sector headwinds, leveraging our strong retail franchise and technology edge."

"Wealth business is leading the industry with its decisive move towards advisory model. Securities business prospects are linked to capital market activities and have strong fundamentals," he added.

On the asset front, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio - bad loans as a percentage of gross advances - stood at 1.9 per cent, while net NPA was at 0.6 per cent as on March 31, 2109. Provision coverage on NPAs stands at 139 per cent including standard asset coverage.

The company has completed the reorganisation of IIFL Group into three listed entities -IIFL Finance, IIFL Wealth and IIFL Securities, which has become effective from May 13, 2019. "IIFL Wealth and IIFL Securities have been demerged and the record date will be announced soon. IIFL Holdings will be renamed to IIFL Finance," it added.

Shares of IIFL Holdings were trading at Rs 431.75 apiece, down 0.78 per cent, against previous closing level of Rs 435.15 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

Also Read: HCL to bring 2,000 IBM staff onboard as part of $1.8-billion deal