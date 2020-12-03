India's richest women: HCL Tech's Roshni Nadar tops list; Kiran Mazumdar, Leena Gandhi follow

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the chairperson of HCL Technologies, is India's richest woman, while Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the wealthiest self-made woman and second on the overall rich list, according to a latest Kotak Wealth Hurun study.

As per the new study by Hurun India, in association with Kotak Wealth, the 38-year-old Roshni, who succeeds her father Shiv Nadar, has a fortune of Rs 54,850 crore. Earlier in July this year, HCL founder and Chairperson Shiv Nadar handed over the reins of his empire to his daughter Roshni.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the chairperson and managing director of Biocon, was named India's second richest woman with a fortune of Rs 36,600 crore.

Leena Gandhi Tewari, the chairperson of pharma and biotechnology company USV, occupied the third position on top 10 Kotak Wealth Hurun Wealthy Women 2020. USV was founded by her grandfather Vithal Balkrishna Gandhi in 1961.

The top 10 list includes Divis Laboratories' Nilima Motaparti, Zoho's Radha Vembu, Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks, Renu Munjal of Hero FinCorp, Malika Chirayu Amin of Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Anu Aga and Meher Pudumjee of Thermax, and Falguni Nayar and family of Nykaa, among others.

The list included six women entrepreneurs from the startup, of whom Falguni Nayar of Nykaa and Divya Gokulnath of Byju's have built their companies into unicorns. While 19 women from this list also feature in the Hurun India Rich List 2020, six women have made it to the Hurun Global Rich List 2020. There were eight Padma Awardees on the list, while 19 women were aged 40 or below.

Kanika Tekriwal of JetSetGo; Anjana Reddy of Universal Sportsbiz and Vidhi Shanghvi of Sun Pharma were the youngest women on the list.

As per the report, pharmaceuticals and textiles, apparel and accessories dominate, accounting for 25 per cent of the list. This was followed by healthcare and financial services with a share of 9 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively. With 32 individuals, Mumbai tops the list followed by New Delhi (20) and Hyderabad (10).

The list, which is based on the net worth of women as on 30 September 2020, includes eight billionaires and 38 with wealth of Rs 1,000 crore and above. The average wealth of the women on this list is about Rs 2,725 crore, while the average age was 53 years.

The source of wealth includes both inherited and self-made wealth. The list considers only Indians, defined as born or brought up in India and who are actively managing their businesses or are self-made.

By Chitranjan Kumar

Also Read: How Roshni Nadar, the new HCL Chairman, stepped into her father's shoes

Also Read: Shiv Nadar quits as HCL Tech chairman, hands over reins to daughter Roshni