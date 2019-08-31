IndiGo replaces its CFO, brings in GE veteran Aditya Pande

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., which runs India's largest airline IndiGo Friday announced the appointment of GE-Healthcare official Aditya Pande as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The announcement follows the resignation of the airline's current CFO Rohit Philip, who leaves IndiGo on 16th September.

"We are delighted at Aditya's decision to join the IndiGo team and welcome him to the Company," IndiGo chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta said in a statement.

"His enormous and varied experience and understanding of the complexities of the various businesses he has worked will be invaluable to our future plans," Dutta added.

Pande who is a qualified chartered accountant comes with an over 27 years of experience in finance leadership. He was with GE since 1998 and is currently serving as the CFO of GE Healthcare (India, Africa, ASEAN and Asia-Pacific).

Prior to this, Pande was GE Healthcare's Group CFO for its South Asia division

IndiGo earlier this year had signed a $20 billion contract for aircraft engines with CFM International for the 280 Airbus A320neo and A321neo planes it operates. CFM International is a 50:50 joint venture (JV) between the US' General Electric (GE) and French engine maker Safran.

Philip who had joined IndiGo in July 2016 as its CFO was brought to the company at co-founder Rakesh Gangwal's behest. Philip had around a three-decade experience with United Airlines which was also the former employer of Gangwal.

Gangwal had a much public showdown with co-promoter Rahul Bhatia after he had written to market regulator SEBI in July and sought its intervention to address the alleged corporate governance lapses at the company, charges that have been rejected by the Bhatia group.

However, both of them reportedly recently agreed to changes in related party transaction (RPT) policy and closed an issue related to increasing the size of the company's board to 10 directors during the company's 16th AGM on August 20.

