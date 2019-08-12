Jio First Day, First Show: JioFiber to air movies on release day

Indian movie buffs may soon be able to watch the movie premieres in the comfort of their homes, on the same day the movies will release across theatres. In yet another disruptive move, Mukesh Ambani, in 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), said the JioFiber subscribers would be able to watch latest movies 'first day, first show' at their homes.

"Premium JioFiber customers will be able to watch movies in their living rooms the same day these movies are released in theatres," Ambani announced.

The RIL Chairman said this service called "Jio First Day First Show" will roll out in the middle of 2020 and will be available to all JioFiber users.

He also claimed that for the first time in India, the company will introduce a disruptive concept for watching new movies.

"The complete details of our tariffs will be available from 5th September 2019 on Jio.com and MyJio application," RIL said in a press release.

Earlier today, Mukesh Ambani launched the Jio Fiber, fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service, which will be commercially rolled out on September 5 with subscription prices starting Rs 700 per month. He also announced that the Jio GigaFiber customers who will opt for our annual plans -- "Jio-Forever plans", will get an HD (High Definition) or 4K LED television and a 4K set-top-box for free.

In the last AGM, the company had unleashed plans to launch optical-fiber-based fixed line broadband service - called JioFiber. Since August 15 of last year, the company had invited registrations of interest from across India to prioritise rollout of services into localities.

The company said that it has already received over 1.5 crore registrations from nearly 1,600 towns. And based on these registrations, the company plans to reach 2 crore residences and 1.5 crore business establishments in these 1,600 towns, he said.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar