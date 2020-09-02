Kiran Mazumdar Shaw recovers from COVID-19; shares how to fight coronavirus

Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who recently tested COVID-19 positive and recovered subsequently, has said that leveraging science to manage the virus is the only reliable way ahead.

Sharing her "simple learnings" of fighting the disease in her blog released on September 2, Mazumdar expressed that "my experience has been mild and uneventful. No loss of smell or taste and no drop in oxygen saturation."

The 67-year old entrepreneur tested COVID-19 positive on August 17 with mild symptoms throughout her illness until she tested negative for the virus on Monday, August 31.

Mazumdar further wrote that "I asked for the CT (Cycle Threshold) value to assess my viral load, and when I saw it was 23, I felt the load was safe enough to be home quarantined under tele-supervision...By Day 6, I started feeling better."

Chronicling her battle with coronavirus, she stated that "My RT-PCR test on Day 10 was still positive but with a CT value of 33 suggesting a very low and non-infectious viral load generally attributed to dead virus shedding. I also tested my blood for antibodies and T-cells on Day 9."

"IgM was noticeably present but not IgG. My innate immune response based on Dendritic and NK cells was strong. A robust T cell activation was observed in my sample with a higher frequency of antigen specific T cells, effector T cells, Memory T cells and cytokine release on stimulation," Mazumdar wrote.

She had developed T Cell immunity which could possibly shield her for a long period of time.

"On Day 12 My RT-PCR test was positive with a CT value of 36 heralding the final leg of my Covid-19 saga!" Mazumdar said.Suggesting those who test positive for COVID-19 not to hit the panic button, the Biocon chief further advises that it is important to monitor oxygen levels and viral load for cases with mild symptoms. Mazumdar also shared her "simple learnings" as she recuperated from COVID-19.