Lockdown update: Flipkart resumes grocery, essential services, Amazon in talks with govt

Walmart Inc's Flipkart is all set to resume its grocery and essential services after the local law enforcement authorities assured the e-commerce giant of safe passage of supply chain and delivery executives.

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said, "We have been assured of the safe and smooth passage of our supply chain and delivery executives by local law enforcement authorities and are resuming our grocery and essentials services later today (Wednesday)." Krishnamurthy further stated that the company continues to cement its upply chain in a safe and secure manner for employees and consumers alike. He also said that the e-commerce giant will leverage its strong delivery network to make products available to its customers across the nation.

While Flipkart decided to resume delivery of essential services and groceries, Amazon said that it was in talks with government authorities to enable it to deliver essentials to its customers. Flipkart and its counterpart Amazon India's Pantry services were temporarily suspended on Wednesday in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 21 day lockdown call to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

A note on Amazon India's pantry page read, "Dear customers, due to local restrictions, we are not able to deliver. We are working with the government authorities to enable us to deliver essential items. We will communicate through e-mail/SMS when we have an update." Amazon also offered the option of order cancellation to its customers.

Amazon India had also said on Tuesday that it has temporarily stopped taking orders and stopped the delivery of non essentials. Amazon India has, meanwhile, stopped taking orders on non-essential items to prioritise delivery of essential goods.

