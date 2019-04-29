Lok Sabha Election 2019: Naresh Goyal casts vote, makes first public appearance since Jet crisis

Jet Airways' former chairman Naresh Goyal cast his vote in Mumbai on Monday in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. This was Naresh Goyal's first public appearance since the cash-strapped Jet Airways halted its operations temporarily after it failed to secure emergency funds.

The 69-year-old aviation veteran, who recently stepped down as chairman of Jet Airways, was seen leaving the polling station in a hurry, refusing to comment on the recently collapsed domestic airline. On April 17, Jet Airways suspended both, domestic as well as international operations temporarily, as the lenders refused to accept its request for an urgent infusion of funds.

Earlier on March 25, Goyal and wife Anita resigned from the board of the airline under a debt resolution plan proposed by SBI-led consortium of the domestic lenders. The cash-strapped airline is currently under the control of a consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India, which is hoping to recover Rs 8,400 crore via a bidding process for selling stake in the airline.

Jet Airways, which has over 16,000 employees, has delayed payment of salaries to the employees, including pilots, cabin crew, technicians and ground staff. Some of them had not been paid on time for over three months.

Earlier in the day, billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his younger brother Anil Ambani were spotted at the same polling station to cast their vote.

Mumbai's six parliamentary constituencies voted today in Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The fate of as many as 323 candidates will be sealed by almost 3.11 crore voters in phase 4.

Some of the key candidates contesting from Mumbai are Urmila Matondkar in Mumbai North, Poonam Mahajan and Priya Dutt, both daughters of political bigwigs in Mumbai North-Central, Milind Deora in Mumbai South, and Sanjay Nirupam in Mumbai North-West.

Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit and Anupam Kher were also spotted stepping out to vote. Also, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das reached polling booth number 40 and 41 at Peddar Road in South Mumbai. He was spotted waiting in queue to cast his vote.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

