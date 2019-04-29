Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 4: RBI Gov Shaktikanta Das, Anil Ambani, HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh vote in Mumbai

Mumbai North, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, and Mumbai South constituencies are voting today in Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Mumbai, home to the who's who of the country has turned the elections into a starry affair. From superstar Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao to Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit and Anupam Kher, Bollywood has come to vote in full force.

However, not only the stars, the who's who of the economy business world have also participated in the Mumbai polls. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das reached polling booth number 40 and 41 at Peddar Road in South Mumbai. He was spotted waiting in queue to cast his vote.

#Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das waits in queue to cast his vote at polling booth number 40 & 41 at Peddar Road. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/OGJMvQUE6A - ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

Anil Ambani had reached polling booth number 215 at GD Somani School in Cuffe Parade in the early hours of Monday to cast his vote.

Mumbai: Anil Ambani casts his vote at voting centre number 216 at GD Somani School in Cuffe Parade. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/II9VZJvjmV - ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh also cast his vote at the polling booth number 40 and 41 in Peddar Road.

#Mumbai: HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh after casting his vote at polling booth number 40 & 41 at Peddar Road. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/3YmtQULgNb - ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra group cast his vote at a polling booth in Malabar Hill.

#Mumbai: Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra after casting his vote in Malabar Hill, says, "We all have been infected by the virus of progress and growth. Even if a coalition govt comes, it should work towards progress and growth of the country." pic.twitter.com/Mcf1q7CmCW - ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

There are around 323 candidates in the fray whose fate will be sealed by almost 3.11 crore voters. Some of the key candidates contesting from Mumbai are Urmila Matondkar in Mumbai North, Poonam Mahajan and Priya Dutt, both daughters of political bigwigs in Mumbai North-Central, Milind Deora in Mumbai South, and Sanjay Nirupam in Mumbai North-West.

Maharashtra is voting in three phases out of the seven in the Lok Sabha Election 2019. Phase 4 that is being conducted today is Maharashtra's last election day. The state first went to polls in Phase 2 of the General Elections.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 4 Live Updates: 12% voter turnout till 11 AM; violence in West Bengal

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019: Phase 4 voting on April 29; FAQs, voting for 71 seats

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019: Poll dates, full schedule, voting FAQs, election results, constituencies' details