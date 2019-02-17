Malvinder has recordings of death threats to sign agreement absolving Baba, will make available when required, criminal complaint before EOW claims

Malvinder Singh's February 5 criminal complaint before the EOW has alleged that Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, the spiritual head of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas, has been threatening from time to time to sign a family settlement that absolves "Sh. Gurinder Singh Dhillon of any wrongdoing whatsoever and agreeing that no liablities or legal proceedings or criminality would be attributable to Sh.Gurinder Singh Dhillon whatsoever under any circumstances". Malvinder has recordings of these threats which can be made available as and when required.

It also says that his younger brother Shivinder Mohan Singh has already signed the 'family settlement' "in his greed to become the next spiritual head of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas".

The complaint alleges when Malvinder refused to sign the settlement, "Sh. Gurinder Singh Dhillon has threatened the complainant through his lawyer Smt. Ferida Chopra that if he did not agree to the demands of Sh.Gurinder Singh Dhillon he would be eliminated by persons from the Radha Soami Satsang and that Sh.Gurinder Singh Dhillon was a powerful person who had contacts in the bureaucracy and polity at very high levels".

The complaint is with regard to how Rs 22,500 crore evaporated into thin air in less than a decade as Singh brothers who had Rs 9576 crore in cash in June 2008 were found to be in debt of over Rs 13,000 crore 8 years later.

The plaint has claimed that the sale proceeds were invested in group companies, of which at least Rs 1,006.3 crore was detected to have been directly loaned to the Dhillon and Godhwani families through 6 companies: Fern Healthcare, Modland Wears, Best Healthcare, Adept Lifespaces, Devera Developers and Rosestar Marketing. These entities were allegedly acquired 'fraudulently' by Singh brothers' holding firm RHC Holding but recovery proceedings were never initiated against the Dhillon family and associates who owned them.

Malvinder complaint alleges he "has been receiving veiled innuendoes and threats from various other Satsangis about listening to the demands of Sh.Gurinder Singh Dhillon". It accuses "...Sh.Gurinder Singh Dhillon has threatened lodging of many false cases to be foisted on the Complainant with a view to pressurize the Complainant to sign off on terms being dictated by him".

Malvinder's complaint also claims the "The true extent of the financial fraud has not come to light as the entities are tightly controlled by the accused and requires a thorough investigation".